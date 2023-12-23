US Tag Team Title Match & More Added to NWA Paranoia

The NWA has announced a United States Tag Team Championship match and more for their Paranoia taping next month. The company announced on Friday that The Immortals will defend their titles against The Slimeballz at the January 13th show, while Alex Misery will take on Jake Dumas.

The taping is set to take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will also see EC3 defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona in the Ultimate Match of Death.