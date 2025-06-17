USA Network To Air Show In WWE Smackdown Third-Hour Slot Starting In August

WWE Smackdown appears to be going back to two hours by mid-August at the latest, if a new show announcement by USA Network is any indication. USA announced earlier this month that The Rainmaker, based on the John Grisham novel of the same name, will air on USA Network starting August 15th at 10 PM ET on Fridays.

The show will air on Peacock one week after the USA Network episodes air and stars Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, and P.J. Byrne. USA and WWE have not yet announced when Smackdown will return to a two-hour format but obviously it would seem that it will be August 15th at the latest.

Smackdown expanded to a three-hour format to kick off the year, with Triple H indicating at the time that the show would eventually go back to two hours.