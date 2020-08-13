USPTO Denies Cody’s Request to Reconsider Bash At The Beach Trademark Refusal

Cody’s request to trademark Bash at the Beach has been hit with another hurdle as the USPTO denied his request to reconsider. The Patent and Trademark Office has issued a denial of Cody’s request to reconsider the refusal for his trademark filing.

The initial trademark filing was refused because there was a high chance of confusing it with WWE’s trademark on “The Bash.” Cody filed asking for reconsideration. The record notes that the reconsideration request was denied on July 21st for the following reason: