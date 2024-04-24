wrestling / News
Utami Hayashishita On Leaving STARDOM For Marigold, Wanting To Face IYO SKY
Utami Hayashishita joined Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold promotion after leaving STARDOM, and she recently spoke about jumping ship and more. Hayashishita spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview and you can see the highlights below:
On why she left STARDOM for Marigold: “I left STARDOM believing in new possibilities. I’m looking forward to seeing myself as a new Utami Hayashishita, one that has never been seen before. I feel that Ogawa-san has always believed in my potential.”
On her goals in the company: “I want to do many things that I couldn’t experience in STARDOM. I’m looking forward to many matches with opponents I’ve never fought before, and I’m looking forward to teaming with wrestlers I’ve never teamed with before. Marigold is a fresh breeze into the world of women’s professional wrestling.”
On what role she sees for herself in Marigold: “Utami Hayashishita should be the ace of Marigold. I myself think so. I should be, I want to be, and I think I am. I worked hard as a unit leader in STARDOM. Next, I will go to the top of the women’s wrestling world as the ace of this organization.”
On leaving Queen’s Quest: “They were like a family to me. It was a very sad and hard decision to leave my family. But I was excited to do something in a new place. I can only thank everyone at STARDOM and Queen’s Quest for supporting my decision. I believe that my success at Marigold will be my way of repaying everyone’s kindness.”
On which wrestlers she’d like to face in the ring: “I have always wanted to fight against IYO SKY. It’s a dream that’s been hard to fulfill, because she went to WWE when I debuted. But I would like to make it happen someday. I am also interested in Rina Yamashita and VENY.”
On wanting to stand on her own: “I wanted to try out new things for myself. I want to do my best as Utami Hayashishita, not as Queen’s Quest, not as STARDOM. I am looking forward to competing against people I have never competed against before.”
On who she wants to face at Marigold’s first show: “I am willing to work with anyone with whom I have no experience. I’m looking forward to it no matter who the opponent is. I will put the current Utami Hayashishita into action.”
On IYO SKY: “Just thinking about if that time ever comes makes me smile. IYO SKY is someone I’ve been chasing for a long time, someone I’ve set my sights on. I can’t help but look forward to it. I want to tell her in the match, ‘There’s someone who has been chasing you, and her name is Utami Hayashishita!’ But I’m afraid I’ll freeze up with nervousness…. LOL!”