UWN Golden Opportunity Results: World Title Match, More

The United Wrestling Network held their Golden Opportunity event on Tuesday night, with new champions being crowned and more. You can check out the results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Savanna Stone defeats Mylo

* Invictus Khash (with Prince Nana) defeats Sergio Santana

* Real Tehaka defeats Johnnie Robbie

* Golden Opportunity Match: Willie Mack def. Levi Shapiro and Lord Crewe to advance.

* Golden Opportunity Match: Danny Limelight def. Shane Haste and Jack Banning to advance.

* Golden Opportunity Match: Tyler Bateman def. Taylor Rust and Chris Bey to advance.

* United World Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater defeats Colt Cabana. A new member of The Embassy choke bombed Cabana so Clearwater could get the win.

* United World Tag Team Championship Match: The Midnight Heat def. Beef Candy to win the titles.

* United Television Championship Match: Jordan Cruz def. Papo Esco to win the title.

* United Heritage Championship: Outlandish Zicky Dice def. EJ Sparks

* Golden Opportunity Final: Danny Limelight def. Willie Mack and Tyler Bateman