– United Wrestling Network (UWN) issued the following preview for this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV, featuring Jordan Clearwater defending the UWN Championship against Danny Limelight:

This week’s episode of United Wrestling Network’s Championship Wrestling will feature UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater putting the Title on the line against #1 Contender Danny Limelight. The entire episode will be dedicated to the World Title match, featuring interviews with both Champion and challenger, a history package of their feud, and the Title Match itself.

Clearwater cashed in his Red Carpet Rumble guaranteed Title Match to defeat then Champion Chris Dickinson. The Golden Boy has since defended the World Title against the likes of Kazarian, Chris Adonis, Willie Mack, Colt Cabana and Carlito (with ample assists from The Embassy).

Danny Limelight earned his title shot by winning the first ever Golden Opportunity Tournament. Limelight defeated Slice Boogie to qualify, defeated Shane Haste and Jack Banning in the 1st round, and Willie Mack and Bateman in the tournament finals.

The winner of the Title match will defend the UWN World Championship against Eddie Kingston at the 2023 Red Carpet Rumble on 1/14 in Mesa, Arizona