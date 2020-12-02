wrestling / News

UWN Primetime Live Results 12.01.20: TV Title On The Line, More

December 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UWN Primetime Live

UWN aired their latest episode of Primetime Live on Tuesday night, featuring two title matches and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful.

As previously-reported, this is the last Primetime Live PPV for 2020 as the promotion is taking a break for now, but will be back in 2021.

* Fred Rosser def. Richie Slade.

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Slice Boogie.

* Kevin Martenson def. Dan Joseph.

* UWN Hollywood Heritage Championship: Jordan Clearwater (c) def. Jordan Cruz.

* UWN Hollywood TV Championship: Anthony Idol def. Levi Shapiro by DQ.

