UWN Primetime Live Results 12.01.20: TV Title On The Line, More
UWN aired their latest episode of Primetime Live on Tuesday night, featuring two title matches and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful.
As previously-reported, this is the last Primetime Live PPV for 2020 as the promotion is taking a break for now, but will be back in 2021.
* Fred Rosser def. Richie Slade.
How is it not?! ☕️ #PrimeTimeCoffee https://t.co/57fXQ52Mmr pic.twitter.com/Gf6WUqYIGX
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) December 2, 2020
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Slice Boogie.
Damn, Davey Boy! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/mcP40jz4gw
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) December 2, 2020
* Kevin Martenson def. Dan Joseph.
Yes, @Yes_that_dan is having fun tonight! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/5eOfTjXXmb
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) December 2, 2020
* UWN Hollywood Heritage Championship: Jordan Clearwater (c) def. Jordan Cruz.
If this was a battle royal, @Jordancruzpro would have just been eliminated. #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/ME3NHWwjtK
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) December 2, 2020
* UWN Hollywood TV Championship: Anthony Idol def. Levi Shapiro by DQ.
Not so fast, Shapiro! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/itV7x2CWUB
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) December 2, 2020
As we enter our holiday hiatus, we want to thank all of our amazing partners, our hard-working crew behind the scenes, our incredible talent and most of all, YOU! 🙌
See you in 2021! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/E5rpRK8Wx1
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) December 2, 2020
