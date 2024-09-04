wrestling / News
UWN & West Cost Pro Announce Bring The Pain Event
The United Wrestling Network and West Coast Pro have announced a new show set to take place later this month. The companies announced that Bring the Pain will take place in Irvine, California on September 24th, and you can see the full announcement below:
The stars of West Coast Pro Wrestling and the United Wrestling Network return to the Irvine Improv in Southern California on Tuesday September 24th for “Bring The Pain”, a night of live pro wrestling. The following matches are scheduled for the event:
Royce Isaacs vs. Jake Something
Kevin Blackwood & Alan Angels vs. Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie
Vert Vixen vs. Amira
Man Like Dereis vs, Alpha Zo
Vinnie Massaro vs. Jordan Cruz
Los Suavecitos vs. Levi Shapiro & Jiah Jewell
+ more talent in action. Card subject to change
All ages welcome, tickets available at: https://improv.com/irvine/comic/championship+wrestling/