UWN & West Cost Pro Announce Bring The Pain Event

The stars of West Coast Pro Wrestling and the United Wrestling Network return to the Irvine Improv in Southern California on Tuesday September 24th for “Bring The Pain”, a night of live pro wrestling. The following matches are scheduled for the event:

Royce Isaacs vs. Jake Something

Kevin Blackwood & Alan Angels vs. Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie

Vert Vixen vs. Amira

Man Like Dereis vs, Alpha Zo

Vinnie Massaro vs. Jordan Cruz

Los Suavecitos vs. Levi Shapiro & Jiah Jewell

+ more talent in action. Card subject to change

All ages welcome, tickets available at: https://improv.com/irvine/comic/championship+wrestling/