UWN To Make New York Debut In October
May 8, 2025 | Posted by
The United Wrestling Network is set to make its New York State debut this fall. PWInsider reports that the promotion will make its New York debut in October in Nyack at West Nyack Levity Live.
The UWN generally runs out of Irvine, California. No word yet on when talent will be announced, and the official date and ticket information are set to be revealed later.
