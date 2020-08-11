wrestling / News

Various News: Vanessa Kraven Retires From Wrestling, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Update, Kamala in ROH Video

August 11, 2020
Vanessa Kraven

– Vanessa Kraven announced today on Twitter that she is done with wrestling. Kraven underwent leg surgery in 2018 and hasn’t wrestled since. She was notably part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

– WWE 2K Battlegrounds tweeted about Akira Tozawa and Xavier Woods being in the game.

– ROH posted video of Kamala’s appearance at Supercard of Honor IV.

