Various News: Vanessa Kraven Retires From Wrestling, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Update, Kamala in ROH Video
August 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Vanessa Kraven announced today on Twitter that she is done with wrestling. Kraven underwent leg surgery in 2018 and hasn’t wrestled since. She was notably part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic.
– WWE 2K Battlegrounds tweeted about Akira Tozawa and Xavier Woods being in the game.
. @TozawaAkira and @XavierWoodsPhD are in #WWE2KBattlegrounds. Hey Xavier! Watch out for the ninjas! pic.twitter.com/gqxZFtfTH2
– ROH posted video of Kamala’s appearance at Supercard of Honor IV.
