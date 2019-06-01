wrestling

Various News: David Benoit Attends Double or Nothing, LAX Video Diaries on Fight Network

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
LAX Impact Rebellion

– Fight Network produced some new video diaries featuring Konnan and LAX talking about societal issues and more. You can check out two video clips on that content below.


– David Benoit, the son of Chris Benoit, was in attendance at last weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check out a photo he shared at the event below.

