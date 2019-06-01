wrestling
Various News: David Benoit Attends Double or Nothing, LAX Video Diaries on Fight Network
June 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Fight Network produced some new video diaries featuring Konnan and LAX talking about societal issues and more. You can check out two video clips on that content below.
– David Benoit, the son of Chris Benoit, was in attendance at last weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check out a photo he shared at the event below.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar Is Cashing In His Money In The Bank Briefcase On Raw
- More On WWE Superstars Looking To Get Out Of The Company, Including NXT Talent
- More Details On What WWE’s Plans Were For Nia Jax vs. Dean Ambrose
- Jon Moxley Recalls Telling WWE That He Was Leaving and How Vince McMahon Reacted, Says He Thought He Was Being Buried With Nia Jax Angle