Various News: AEW Announces Meet-And-Greet Ahead of Tomorrow’s Rampage, Lineup For WWE Main Event This Week, Details on Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV

March 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has announced that there will be a meet-and-greet for fans before tomorrow’s Rampage. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM PT and the meet-and-greet is at 4:30 PM PT. It includes Saraya, The Acclaimed, Daddy Ass and Powerhouse Hobbs.

– Today’s episode of WWE Main Event includes the following:

* Mia Yim vs. Tamina
* Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

– Tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will feature Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI from Battle in the Valley last month.

