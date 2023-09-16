– New York Comic-Con has announced that AEW stars Sting, Britt Baker, and the currently suspended Jack Perry will be appearing at the convention next month. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is also set to appear. You can see the details below:

It’s bout to go down, New York. Join us in welcoming “The Icon” Sting (Sat), Britt Baker (Fri-Sun), “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (Sat & Sun), and Mick Foley (all days) to NYCC 💥 Meet your fav wrestling stars for Photo Ops and Autographs: https://t.co/YKJiDkLXyh pic.twitter.com/ngDCsq5ci1 — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 14, 2022

– The Cinema Arts Centre in Long Island, New York will be screening the classic Roddy Piper movie, They Live, on November 11. Details and ticket information are available HERE.

– Xavier Woods played some of the newly released Mortal Kombat 1 on UpUpDownDown: