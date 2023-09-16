wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Stars & Mick Foley Announced for NYCC, They Live Screening Set for November, Xavier Woods Plays MK1

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
New York Comic-Con, NYCC

– New York Comic-Con has announced that AEW stars Sting, Britt Baker, and the currently suspended Jack Perry will be appearing at the convention next month. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is also set to appear. You can see the details below:

– The Cinema Arts Centre in Long Island, New York will be screening the classic Roddy Piper movie, They Live, on November 11. Details and ticket information are available HERE.

– Xavier Woods played some of the newly released Mortal Kombat 1 on UpUpDownDown:

