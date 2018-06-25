Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Al Snow and Hardcore Holly Team Up At Indie Event, Finn Balor Explains Origin Of ‘Balor Club Is For Everyone’

June 25, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Al Snow - OVW

– Al Snow and Hardcore Holly teamed up for a tag team match at a recent Bumps & Brewses event in Los Angeles.

– WWE has posted a new video in which Finn Balor explains the origins of the phrase “Balor Club is for everyone.”

Al Snow, Finn Balor, Hardcore Holly, Joseph Lee

