wrestling / News
Various News: Al Snow and Hardcore Holly Team Up At Indie Event, Finn Balor Explains Origin Of ‘Balor Club Is For Everyone’
June 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Al Snow and Hardcore Holly teamed up for a tag team match at a recent Bumps & Brewses event in Los Angeles.
Today at 3pm, it's @BumpsandBrewses
at the @Boomtownbrewery
In Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/hvHphYzEq0
— Simon Grimm (@deviousjourney) June 24, 2018
It’s 2018 and I just saw Al Snow and Hardcore Holly wrestle a tag team match, so everything isn’t totally abysmal pic.twitter.com/q6xmnCHPab
— Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) June 25, 2018
– WWE has posted a new video in which Finn Balor explains the origins of the phrase “Balor Club is for everyone.”