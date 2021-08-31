wrestling / News

Various News: Alexa Bliss Responds to Fan Comment After Not Appearing on Raw, ROH Weekly TV Highlights

August 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alexa Bliss Lilly WWE Summerslam

– Alexa Bliss did not appear on last night’s WWE Raw, but she responded to a fan comment on Twitter last night, noting that she was doing OK.

A fan tweeted to Bliss, “Hey @AlexaBliss_WWE hope all is ok and your be back next week hopefully your fit and we’ll see you next week hopefully #AlexaBliss #alexablissdeservesbetter”

Bliss later responded, “I’m fine, thank you!” She also added, “Oklahoma City is nice, but I’m ready to get back home.” You can view her tweets below:

– ROH released the following video highlights for the latest weekly TV episode:



