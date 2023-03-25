wrestling / News
Various News: Alexa Bliss Says Her Stitches Are Healing Nicely, RJ City Reacts to ‘Let It Be’ Covers, Preview Of Upcoming WWE 24
March 25, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss showed that the stitches from her recent skin cancer treatment are healing up nicely. She also revealed new piercings.
stitches and piercings are healing up quite nicely 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OxTQSa8nG5
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 25, 2023
– RJ City has posted a new video in which he reacts to celebrities covering the Beatles’ “Let It Be”.
– The next episode of WWE 24 will cover last year’s Wrestlemania 38 and a preview is now online.
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk’s Injury Status & AEW Relationship, Reportedly Had Heat With Jon Moxley
- WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Crowd Reaction At Recent NXT Events
- Backstage Update On Possible Start Date for New Rumored AEW Show
- Steve Austin On If He Ever Considered Returning to Face John Cena, Says It Would Have Been a Highlight