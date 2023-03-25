wrestling / News

Various News: Alexa Bliss Says Her Stitches Are Healing Nicely, RJ City Reacts to ‘Let It Be’ Covers, Preview Of Upcoming WWE 24

March 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss showed that the stitches from her recent skin cancer treatment are healing up nicely. She also revealed new piercings.

– RJ City has posted a new video in which he reacts to celebrities covering the Beatles’ “Let It Be”.

– The next episode of WWE 24 will cover last year’s Wrestlemania 38 and a preview is now online.

