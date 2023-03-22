wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Reveals She Recently Had Skin Cancer Treatment, Is ‘All Clear’
In posts on social media, Alexa Bliss confirmed that she recently had treatment for skin cancer but is now ‘all clear’. She made a post on her Instagram Story, showing a bandage on her face. She wrote there, “Dear younger me, you should have stayed out of tanning beds.”
When a fan asked her about it, she wrote: “Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol”
Another fan asked how she discovered she had it. She replied: “There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked.”
Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 21, 2023
There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Joy Giovanni Reveals What Diva Search Contestants Were Told Before ‘Diss The Diva’ Segment
- Teddy Long Defends Brock Lesnar Turning Down WrestleMania 39 Program With Bray Wyatt
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son
- Steve Austin on How Much He Owes Bret Hart for Helping His Career