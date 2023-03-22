Alexa Bliss Reveals She Recently Had Skin Cancer Treatment, Is ‘All Clear’

In posts on social media, Alexa Bliss confirmed that she recently had treatment for skin cancer but is now ‘all clear’. She made a post on her Instagram Story, showing a bandage on her face. She wrote there, “Dear younger me, you should have stayed out of tanning beds.”

When a fan asked her about it, she wrote: “Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol”

Another fan asked how she discovered she had it. She replied: “There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked.”

