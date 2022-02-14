Various News: Atsushi Onita Set For Wrestlecon Live Event, ROH Celebrates Bryan Danielson, Latest Vlog From Thunder Rosa

– PWInsider reports that Atsushi Onita will wrestle during the 2022 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow at Wrestlecon in Dallas. It happens at the Fairmont Hotel, the site of all of the Wrestlecon events during Wrestlemania weekend. Others set for the event include The Briscoes, Bandido, The Rock N’ Roll Express, Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey.

– ROH has posted a new video celebrating Bryan Danielson after he was announced for the ROH Hall of Fame last week.

– Thunder Rosa has posted a new vlog online.