Various News: Backstage Update on Status of Jay White in NJPW, AEW Titles Get Cosmetic Updates, New Kenny Omega Shirt Available From NJPW
– Fightful Select reports that Jay White is currently booked for more NJPW shows scheduled for after the WWE Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas. There have been questions and fan speculation regarding White’s future in NJPW after he lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada last week at Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. This has led to fans speculating he could show up during the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant.
Jay White also challenged Hikuleo to a Loser Leaves Town Match the night after Wrestle Kingdom at NJPW New Year Dash, which also sparked speculation that White could be leaving.
– Fightful Select also reports that several AEW belts received some logo changes, and the AEW tag team title belts also received some minor cosmetic updates.
– NJPW has released a new Mega Man-inspired t-shirt for newly crowned IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. The shirt was designed by Mega Man producer Daizon Nonaka. You can check out the new shirt below.
.@KennyOmegamanX is the IWGP United States Champion!
It's only right for his tee to be designed by Mega Man producer @DaizonNonaka!
Pick it up now!https://t.co/WpThW2svg1#njpwshop pic.twitter.com/MFZWzDlaoA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 8, 2023
