Various News: Batista Reveals ‘Mankini’ Photo on The Kelly Clarkson Show, ROH Weekly TV Highlights, The New Day Chats About Aliens
May 25, 2021
– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film Army of the Dead, and he shared a photo of him and his friends posing for a photo while fearing some revealing speedo bathing suits. Batista said the Aussie locals nicknamed the shorts “budgie smugglers.” You can see that clip and photo he shared below:
– ROH released the latest weekly TV highlights. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams beat Mike Bennett and Matt Taven to retain the tag team titles. Also, Fred Yehi beat Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules Match. You can view those clips below:
– In a clip from New Day: Feel The Power, The New Day chats about aliens living among us and more. You can view that clip here:
