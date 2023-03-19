Various News: Bayley Is Upset That Trish and Lita Are Back In Her House, The Rascalz Headed To House of Glory, Danhausen Still Set For Lexington Comic Con

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley spoke about why she’s bothered by the recent returns of Trish Stratus and Lita.

She wrote: “Imagine if you bought a house, right? & then the old owners came back & tried to cook in the kitchen. Cause they used to live there, & they’re still friends w the neighbor so they think it’s ok. Like, ok, you laid the foundation but, I remodeled & it’s my home now. Ya know?!??”

– Fightful Select notes that even wth his torn pectoral muscle, Danhausen will still attend the Lexington Comic Con next weekend.

– The Rascalz are set for House of Glory’s Final Hour on April 14.

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) are coming to House of Glory presents Final Hour on April 14th.

Live from the NYC Arena in Queens, NY with a bell time of 8 pm.

What do the current X-Division champion and former tag team champions have in store for House Of Glory? These two have been tearing up the tag team scene all over America in 2023.

Who will they face off against? Stay tuned to HOG Wrestling social media channels to find out.

Also announced so far;

Crown Jewel Championship Match

Charles Mason (C) vs. Lio Rush

NYC Street Fight

Ken Broadway vs. Detective James

HOG Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu

HOG Tag Team Champions The Bookers (Amazing Red & BXL)

HOG Women’s Champion Ultra Violette

HOG Cruiserweight Champion Mighty Mante

and more!