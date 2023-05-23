– Former ROH wrestler Matt Winchester, aka The Beer City Bruiser, announced on May 15 that he’s undergoing total hip replacement surgery on June 29. You can see his recent announcement on the news below:

June 29th is fast approaching. What does that mean? It means, Total Hip Replacement surgery for me! So while I’m recovering let’s work together! Wrestling, Paranormal, Horror, Comic Conventions, training seminars, Autograph signings , I’ll help you produce/agent matches for your company! DM or email me. Or if you know someone that can put me in touch with someone, comment!!

– Eternal Con has announced that AEW’s Paul Wight will be appearing at the convention in Long Island, New York oN Saturday, July 8. Details on how to purchase tickets for his meet and greet and photo op are available below:

– As noted, former wrestler and veteran of WWE, AWA, WOW Women of Wrestling, and POWW, Peggy Lee (aka Peggy Lee Leather and Lady X) passed away earlier this week. She was 64 years old. WOW founder David McLane paid tribute to Peggy Fowler following her passing. You can read his comments below:

“Today we honor the life and trailblazing legacy of Peggy Fowler. With a pro wrestling career spanning over a 30 year period, Peggy was known to many fans by her ring names: Peggy Lee Leather and Thug. She achieved groundbreaking success in WOW, NWA, and WWF and held Championship titles at LPWA, NDW, and NWL. Fans also enjoyed her tremendous feuds on television with her long-time adversary Bambi, better known as Selina Majors, in WOW – Women Of Wrestling. A fun fact not many know is that Peggy was also a dear friend of André the Giant. Rest in power Superhero!”

