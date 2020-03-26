wrestling / News
Various News: Bob Armstrong Fighting Cancer, Kairi Sane Says She’ll Return To WWE TV Soon, NXT Highlights,
– WWE referee Steve Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong, is battling cancer but is refusing treatment.
He wrote: “Today my 80yr old Dad, @WWE Hall of Famer Bullet Bob, asked if he could come over to get a workout! He’s got bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate and chose not to go through any treatment (his choice)! I put 30lbs on there and he said, “Gimme 100lbs!!! #Motivation”
Today my 80yr old Dad, @WWE Hall of Famer Bullet Bob, asked if he could come over to get a workout! He’s got bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate and chose not to go through any treatment (his choice)! I put 30lbs on there and he said, “Gimme 100lbs!!! #Motivation 😎 pic.twitter.com/yhfda0AGqA
— Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) March 25, 2020
– A fan recently said that they missed Kairi Sane on WWE TV, who said she would be back ‘soon’.
Soon😉🏴☠️ https://t.co/28iUo9MiI4
— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) March 26, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT:
