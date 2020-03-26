wrestling / News

Various News: Bob Armstrong Fighting Cancer, Kairi Sane Says She’ll Return To WWE TV Soon, NXT Highlights,

March 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bob Armstrong

– WWE referee Steve Armstrong revealed on Twitter that his father, ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong, is battling cancer but is refusing treatment.

He wrote: “Today my 80yr old Dad, @WWE Hall of Famer Bullet Bob, asked if he could come over to get a workout! He’s got bone cancer in his ribs, shoulder and prostate and chose not to go through any treatment (his choice)! I put 30lbs on there and he said, “Gimme 100lbs!!! #Motivation

– A fan recently said that they missed Kairi Sane on WWE TV, who said she would be back ‘soon’.

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bob Armstrong, Kairi Sane, NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading