– Crusherfest has announced Bob Orton and Al Snow as guests for the event. It’s slated for June 3-4 in South Milwaukee.





– Also, The Gathering will be holding the following Q&A sessions this weekend (via PWInsider):

* Championship Wrestling from Florida panel Q&A with Kevin Sullivan, Steve Keirn, Brian Blair Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop.

* Starrcade ’85 The Gathering panel with Baby Doll, Manny Fernandes, Black Bart, Big Mama and more.

* Larry Zbyszko

* The Gathering will also be holding a dinner banquet to honor Tommy Rich, Verne Gagne, Greg Gagne, The Killer Bees, Brian Pillman, and Abdullah the Butcher.

– Additionally, T-Mart Promotions has announced the details for The Gathering IV at the Charlotte University Hilton in North Carolina, including the following signing schedule;

* Friday, August 4: Greg Gagne, Jim Brunzell, Brian Blair, Steve Keirn, Skinner, Gerald Brisco, Larry Zbyszko, Bob Roop and one more talent to be announced.

* Saturday, August: JJ Dillon, Manny Fernandez, Denny Brown, Big Mama, Ray Apollo (The final WWF Doink the Clown), Tiger Jackson aka Dink the Clown, Black Bart, Tommy Rich.

* Sunday, August: Kurt Angle, The Headbangers, Maven, Gangrel, The Godfather, Ahmed Johnson, Terri Runnels.

* Vendor guests announced for The Gathering include: Kevin Nash, George South, Jimmy Valiant, Kevin Sullivan, Andrew Anderson, Jerry Lawler, Abdullah the Butcher and Baby Doll.