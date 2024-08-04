– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to believe in Joe Hendry, so he’s saying his name hoping he will appear in Reality of Wrestling. The two-time Hall of Famer shared a video on social media earlier today. He says in the video, “I’m sending out a message to Joe Hendry: Would you like to come to Reality of Wrestling and show the world what Joe Hendry is all about? We’ll see.”

Booker T wrote in the caption, “I keep getting asked today if I believe…. Here’s my answer to @joehendry @TheOfficialROW” You can view that clip below.

I keep getting asked today if I believe…. Here’s my answer to @joehendry @TheOfficialROW pic.twitter.com/OMqbeItSmk — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 4, 2024

– Pro Wrestling NOAH shared a quote of Gunther’s reaction to AJ Styles and Naomichi Marufuji’s recent match that took place at NOAH Destination 2024 last month. Gunther said on the matchup, “Great! Both are high class wrestlers. Marufuji was always one of the standouts from NOAH. I love wrestling in Japan so if that opens the chance I could come here a little bit more often then I would be very happy.”