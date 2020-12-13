wrestling / News
Various News: Brandi Rhodes Gets A New Dog, Liv Morgan Posts A New Photo, Free Match From Extreme Rules 2009
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Brandi Rhodes revealed a new addition to the Nightmare Family on Twitter, a dog named Yeti Pinkerton Rhodes.
Welcome to the newest member of the Nightmare Family…
Yeti Pinkerton Rhodes 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y8MkGsbEOU
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 12, 2020
– Liv Morgan posted a new photo of herself to Twitter.
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 12, 2020
– WWE posted a free match from Extreme Rules 2009, with Edge facing Jeff Hardy in a ladder match.
