Brandi Rhodes Confronts Shaquille O’Neail On AEW Dynamite (Clips)
Shaquille O’Neal made his hyped debut on tonight’s Dynamite and got a face full of drink courtesy of Brandi Rhodes. Shaq appeared on tonight’s episode and conducted a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone and Rhodes. Shaq said that he had a lot of respect for the Rhodes family and said he was just trading banter with Cody. He also said that he was excited to see Jade and Brandi’s eventual clash.
At the end, Shaq told Brandi to watch out for Jade and Brandi responded to throw a drink in Shaq’s face, called him an asshole, and walked off.
EXCLUSIVE sit down interview with @shaq & @TheBrandiRhodes hosted by @tonyschiavone24.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/BoeBReXerH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
.@SHAQ's face says it all #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Bs08JOGG26
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 10, 2020
