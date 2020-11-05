wrestling / News

Various News: Brian Myers Shares Details on Major WF Pod Holiday Toy Drive, Biography on ‘Nature Boy’ Buddy Rogers in the Works, Free Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver Match

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Matt Cardona and Brian Myers will be holding a toy drive through the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. The Holiday Toy Drive 2020 is set for December 10 at the Create A Pro Wrestling Academy. Brian Myers shared the details, which you can see below.

PWInsider reports that Tim Hornbaker is working on a biographer for former WWWF champion “The Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers. Crowbar Press is publishing the book, which is titled Masters of the Ring.

– Beyond Wrestling released a full match video featuring Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver. You can check out that free match video below.

