wrestling / News
Various News: Brian Myers Shares Details on Major WF Pod Holiday Toy Drive, Biography on ‘Nature Boy’ Buddy Rogers in the Works, Free Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver Match
– Matt Cardona and Brian Myers will be holding a toy drive through the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. The Holiday Toy Drive 2020 is set for December 10 at the Create A Pro Wrestling Academy. Brian Myers shared the details, which you can see below.
The first person to officially donate to this years @MajorWFPod Holiday Toy Drive was @ColtCabana! Here’s how you can too. pic.twitter.com/60v2dj51tQ
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) November 4, 2020
– PWInsider reports that Tim Hornbaker is working on a biographer for former WWWF champion “The Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers. Crowbar Press is publishing the book, which is titled Masters of the Ring.
– Beyond Wrestling released a full match video featuring Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver. You can check out that free match video below.
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston on How He Nearly Retired Before He Signed With AEW, Not Forgetting Where He Came From
- Cody Reportedly Abandons Trademark Applications for ‘Slamboree’ & ‘The Match Beyond’
- Kofi Kingston Gets Annoyed by WWE on FOX Account Tweeting on Loss to Brock Lesnar
- Jon Moxley Says Cody Calling TNT The Top Prize In Wrestling Is ‘Inaccurate’