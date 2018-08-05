Various News: All In Broadcast Announcement Reportedly Set For Tomorrow, Madison Rayne Interview, World of Sport Viewership

– An announcement of the broadcast plans for All In are reportedly set for tomorrow. The Wrestling Observer reports that there will be an announcement on tomorrow’s episode of “Being the Elite.” The site also notes that the news may have been teased during the Northeast Wrestling show on Saturday night, where it was said the show would be on PPV.

– The Observer also reports that the second week of World of Sport drew 609,000 viewers. That’s down 34% from the first week’s show.

– Here is a video from Alicia Tout’s AMBY YouTube channel, with Tout interviewing Madison Rayne: