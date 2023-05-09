wrestling / News

Various News: Carlito Comments on His Indy Booking Price, The Firm Deletion Director’s Cut Available on YouTube

May 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Following his recent surprise appearance at WWE Backlash over the weekend, Carlito shared the following message on Twitter yesterday. He wrote, “Well….looks like my Indy booking price just went up!!😂😂”

– The Director’s Cut of The Firm Deletion is now available on YouTube:

