Various News: Charlie Morgan to Undergo Surgery, Referee El Tirantes Leaves CMLL

– Charlie Morgan is set to undergo surgery to fix the injury she suffered during the SHIMMER tapings over the weekend. Morgan posted to Twitter to give an update on her injury, which she suffered during the tapings for SHIMMER 111 and 112.

In the post, which you can see below, Morgan confirms that she fractured her ankle instead of spraining it as she had hoped. She is undergoing surgery tomorrow. On behalf of 411, our best wishes for a quick and full recovery.

– Lucha Central reports that referee El Tirantes has announced he’s leaving CMLL, where he’s been working for the past nine years. In addition to his referee duties, he was in charge of the CMLL Monday night shows in Puebla.

Tirantes noted that he will not be retiring and plans to continue working as an independent worker. He previously worked for AAA until 2009, when he left due to disagrements with the front office. At this time, there’s no word on whether the company will hire someone to replace him.