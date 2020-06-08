wrestling / News
Various News: Charlotte Flair Congratulates Io Shirai, Classic Wrestling Movie Returning To TCM, This Week’s OVW TV
– In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair congratulated Io Shirai on her NXT Women’s title win during last night’s NXT Takeover: In Your House. She also made a joke about how many shows she’s been appearing on lately.
She wrote: “I’ve been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know). Sharing the ring with @RheaRipley_WWE and @shirai_io tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the #WWENXT women’s division….Paige, Nattie, Sasha, Becky, Bayley, Asuka, Shayna and so many more. This belongs to you now. Congrats @shirai_io #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT.”
I’ve been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know 🤣). Sharing the ring with @RheaRipley_WWE and @shirai_io tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the #WWENXT women’s division….
— Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 8, 2020
Paige, Nattie, Sasha, Becky, Bayley, Asuka, Shayna and so many more. This belongs to you now. Congrats @shirai_io 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻#NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT
— Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 8, 2020
– A wrestling-themed film called Night and the City will air on Friday, June 19 at 6:15 PM ET on Turner Classic Movies. The 1950 film features an appearance from Stanislaus Zbyszko.
– This week’s episode of OVW TV is now online.
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Clarifies Vince McMahon Comments, Vince Said The Revival Being ‘Great Professional Wrestlers’ Was Their ‘Problem’
- Charlotte Flair Weighs in On Bayley’s Heel Turn, Talks Working Against Her After Turn
- Jim Ross Discusses If Triple H Played A Role in Keeping Steve Austin Out of Top Spot in WWE in 2002
- Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Reportedly Changed Plans For Eight Wrestlers