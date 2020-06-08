Various News: Charlotte Flair Congratulates Io Shirai, Classic Wrestling Movie Returning To TCM, This Week’s OVW TV

– In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair congratulated Io Shirai on her NXT Women’s title win during last night’s NXT Takeover: In Your House. She also made a joke about how many shows she’s been appearing on lately.

She wrote: “I’ve been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know). Sharing the ring with @RheaRipley_WWE and @shirai_io tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the #WWENXT women’s division….Paige, Nattie, Sasha, Becky, Bayley, Asuka, Shayna and so many more. This belongs to you now. Congrats @shirai_io #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT.”

– A wrestling-themed film called Night and the City will air on Friday, June 19 at 6:15 PM ET on Turner Classic Movies. The 1950 film features an appearance from Stanislaus Zbyszko.

– This week’s episode of OVW TV is now online.