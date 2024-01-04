– PWInsider reports that both WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and her husband, former WWE and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, were both spotted in Birmingham, Alabama last night. As noted, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is set to get her knee surgery this week in Birmingham, Alabama.

– WildKat Sports & Entertainment announced that WildKat Wrestling will be appearing at Kayfabe Fest on January 13, with appearances by Luke Hawx, Mickie James, Magnum TA, Ron Simmons, and more. Here’s the full announcement:

WILDKAT WRESTLING Appearing at KayFabe Fest WildKat Sports & Entertainment officially kicks off their year by appearing for the first time at Kayfabe Fest, a live Pro Wrestling themed convention featuring autograph signings and appearances in addition to live wrestling from WildKat Sports. Announced to appear include Luke Hawx, Mickie James, Magnum TA, and Ron Simmons, among others. Matches scheduled include: ︎Brady Pierce vs Zuka King for the WKS Heavyweight Championship ︎Danny Flamingo vs Chuck Devine for the WKS Revolution Championship ︎Caleb Konley & Zane Riley “The Revolt” vs J Spade & Buku Dao “Slime SZN” ︎PJ Hawx vs Jace Valor ︎Suge Whyte vs Billy Paradise ︎Mickey Drama vs Dru Taylor ︎Raza Rayleigh vs CAMUS Kayfabe Fest takes place on Saturday, January 13th, 2024 from the Neshoba County Coliseum in Philadelphia, Mississippi. Tickets and more information available at www.kayfabefest.com or at wildkatsports.com