– As previously reported, injured WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was scheduled to undergo knee surgery early this month after tearing her MCL, ACl, and meniscus during a match with Asuka on Smackdown last month. PWInsider noted that Charlotte Flair’s surgery will take place in Alabama later this week.

– WrestleCon has announced more guests for this year’s convention, including former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth), The Berzerker, and Skinner will be appearing. Also announced for the show are AEW star Miro and former WWE Superstar Ernest Miller.

WrestleCon 2024 is scheduled for April 4-7 in Philadelphia during WrestleMania Week.

