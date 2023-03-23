Various News: Cheeseburger On Tonight’s ROH TV Title Match, UWN Announces Matches For TV Taping

– Cheeseburger is set to main event tonight’s ROH Honor Club TV against Samoa Joe, and he took to social media to comment on the match. The ROH star posted to his Twitter account, writing:

“12 years of my career have been spent in @ringofhonor, came up through the dojo, busted my ass to earn a roster spot and my first contract. The support and love I’ve gotten since this match was announced has been insane! Tonight Cheeseburger is back home!”

– The UWN announced the matches for next month’s UWN Championship Wrestling series, which takes place on April 11th in Irvine, California. You can see the full announcement below: