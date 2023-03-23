wrestling / News

Various News: Cheeseburger On Tonight’s ROH TV Title Match, UWN Announces Matches For TV Taping

March 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Honor Club TV Image Credit: ROH

– Cheeseburger is set to main event tonight’s ROH Honor Club TV against Samoa Joe, and he took to social media to comment on the match. The ROH star posted to his Twitter account, writing:

“12 years of my career have been spent in @ringofhonor, came up through the dojo, busted my ass to earn a roster spot and my first contract. The support and love I’ve gotten since this match was announced has been insane!

Tonight Cheeseburger is back home!”

– The UWN announced the matches for next month’s UWN Championship Wrestling series, which takes place on April 11th in Irvine, California. You can see the full announcement below:

United Wrestling Network will return to the Irvine Improv to tape several episodes of its Championship Wrestling TV series on 4/11 at 7:30pm. The following matches and talent are set for the event.

World Champion Danny Limelight vs. Filthy Tom Lawlor

Limelight and Lawlor often teamed as Team Filthy members on NJPW Strong. Lawlor makes his UWN debut challenging Limelight for the Title.

Jordan Clearwater vs. Invictus Khash

The Embassy imploded at the Red Carpet Rumble as Invictus Khash forced former World Champion Jordan Clearwater to tap out to win the 2023 Red Carpet Rumble. Now they face off one-on-one.

UWN TV Title Triple Threat: Jack Banning (c) vs. Jordan Cruz vs. Ju Dizz

UWN Heritage Champion Kevin Martenson vs. R3

Johnnie Robbie vs. J-Rod

6-man Tag: Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste & Che Cabrera vs. Final Destination

Papo Esco vs. Cam Gates

The Institution vs. Wild West (Rob McKnight & Big Hoss)

+ Savanna Stone, EJ Sparks and more in action.

Tickets are available at improv.com/irvine

