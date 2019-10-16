wrestling / News

Various News: CM Punk’s Girl On The Third Floor Screening in Chicago, Chris Jericho Set For Talking Dead

October 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk Girl on the Third Floor

– CM Punk’s new horror film Girl On The Third Floor is set to screen at the Chicago Film Festival this weekend. The film will screen on Friday with a post-screening Q&A featuring Punk and director Travis Stevens.

– Chris Jericho is scheduled to make his latest appearance on AMC’s Talking Dead on Sunday following the new episode of The Walking Dead.

