wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk’s Girl On The Third Floor Screening in Chicago, Chris Jericho Set For Talking Dead
October 16, 2019 | Posted by
– CM Punk’s new horror film Girl On The Third Floor is set to screen at the Chicago Film Festival this weekend. The film will screen on Friday with a post-screening Q&A featuring Punk and director Travis Stevens.
– Chris Jericho is scheduled to make his latest appearance on AMC’s Talking Dead on Sunday following the new episode of The Walking Dead.