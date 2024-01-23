wrestling / News

Various News: CZW Announces 25th Anniversary Show, Titus O’Neil on His Son Playing for UF Gators, Synopsis for Tonight’s Big Little Brawlers

January 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CZW 25th Anniversary Image Credit: CZW

– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) announced that the company is holding its 25th anniversary show on February 4 in Have de Grace, Maryland. It will stream live on Triller TV.

– Titus O’Neil shared today that his youngest son declared he plans on playing football for University Florida’s Gators team. He wrote the following:

“Today is another #ProudDad moment, as my youngest son @TitusBullard1 has officially announced that he is committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at @UF and will be playing football for @GatorsFB I’m proud to see your hard work pay off!! Love you son #GoGators 🐊”

– Here is the synopsis for tonight’s episode of Big Little Brawlers airing on Discovery:

“Lil Show’s family comes to Pigeon Forge, TN, which has him second-guessing the decision to keep wrestling. Ivar takes the first big step toward getting in the ring, and a slip of the tongue by Jack leads to a massive blow up between Pinky and Syko.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big Little Brawlers, CZW, Titus O'Neil, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading