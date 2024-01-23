– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) announced that the company is holding its 25th anniversary show on February 4 in Have de Grace, Maryland. It will stream live on Triller TV.

1999➡️2024

A quarter century of history leads to this moment! #CZW25

CZW presents: "25th Anniversary"

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

325 St. John St., Havre de Grace, MD

Sunday, February 4th, 2024
325 St. John St., Havre de Grace, MD
Bell time: 5pm Doors: 4pm

– Titus O’Neil shared today that his youngest son declared he plans on playing football for University Florida’s Gators team. He wrote the following:

“Today is another #ProudDad moment, as my youngest son @TitusBullard1 has officially announced that he is committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at @UF and will be playing football for @GatorsFB I’m proud to see your hard work pay off!! Love you son #GoGators 🐊”

Today is another #ProudDad moment, as my youngest son @TitusBullard1 has officially announced that he is committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at @UF and will be playing football for @GatorsFB I’m proud to see your hard work pay off!! Love you son #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/rkUhGRiRB0 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 23, 2024

