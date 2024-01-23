wrestling / News
Various News: CZW Announces 25th Anniversary Show, Titus O’Neil on His Son Playing for UF Gators, Synopsis for Tonight’s Big Little Brawlers
– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) announced that the company is holding its 25th anniversary show on February 4 in Have de Grace, Maryland. It will stream live on Triller TV.
🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨🚨
1999➡️2024
A quarter century of history leads to this moment!#CZW25
🎟️: https://t.co/qFTQbFsO19
📺: TrillerTV: Powered by FITE & IWTV
CZW presents: “25th Anniversary”
Sunday, February 4th, 2024
325 St. John St., Havre de Grace, MD
🔔: 5pm 🚪: 4pm pic.twitter.com/ueMtuQqjcl
— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) January 18, 2024
– Titus O’Neil shared today that his youngest son declared he plans on playing football for University Florida’s Gators team. He wrote the following:
“Today is another #ProudDad moment, as my youngest son @TitusBullard1 has officially announced that he is committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at @UF and will be playing football for @GatorsFB I’m proud to see your hard work pay off!! Love you son #GoGators 🐊”
Today is another #ProudDad moment, as my youngest son @TitusBullard1 has officially announced that he is committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at @UF and will be playing football for @GatorsFB I’m proud to see your hard work pay off!! Love you son #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/rkUhGRiRB0
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 23, 2024
– Here is the synopsis for tonight’s episode of Big Little Brawlers airing on Discovery:
“Lil Show’s family comes to Pigeon Forge, TN, which has him second-guessing the decision to keep wrestling. Ivar takes the first big step toward getting in the ring, and a slip of the tongue by Jack leads to a massive blow up between Pinky and Syko.”
