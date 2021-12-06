wrestling / News
Various News: Da Pope Thanks NWA For Its Support After Hard Times 2 Injury, WrestleCon Announces Early Details For WrestleMania 38 Weekend
– As previously reported, Da Pope Elijah Burke was sent to the hospital after suffering what was believed to be a concussion at the NWA Hard Times 2 event. He later noted that “all is 100% well” with him before thanking the NWA for ensuring his safety.
In another tweet, Pope shared a card signed by members of the NWA crew, and he noted how happy he was to be part of a such a special family.
“When you awaken to find this waiting for you. Our crew is so genuinely special and I’m so happy to be apart of them. I promise you, it’s the little things that counts. This simple act means the world to me and I will hold on to this card forever! Thanks @nwa family! ~PHS 🥲,” Pope wrote.
When you awaken to find this waiting for you. Our crew is so genuinely special and I’m so happy to be apart of them. I promise you, it’s the little things that counts. This simple act means the world to me and I will hold on to this card forever! Thanks @nwa family! ~PHS 🥲 pic.twitter.com/39T0IiVS3h
— Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) December 6, 2021
– WrestleCon has announced its initial schedule and details for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, with tickets now officially on sale at Wrestlecon.com. You can view the tweet below.
Are you ready to be a WrestleCon SuperFan? Tickets are ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/3nnL4jMzwD pic.twitter.com/4sk8aFnuJc
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 6, 2021