Various News: Da Pope Thanks NWA For Its Support After Hard Times 2 Injury, WrestleCon Announces Early Details For WrestleMania 38 Weekend

– As previously reported, Da Pope Elijah Burke was sent to the hospital after suffering what was believed to be a concussion at the NWA Hard Times 2 event. He later noted that “all is 100% well” with him before thanking the NWA for ensuring his safety.

In another tweet, Pope shared a card signed by members of the NWA crew, and he noted how happy he was to be part of a such a special family.

“When you awaken to find this waiting for you. Our crew is so genuinely special and I’m so happy to be apart of them. I promise you, it’s the little things that counts. This simple act means the world to me and I will hold on to this card forever! Thanks @nwa family! ~PHS 🥲,” Pope wrote.

When you awaken to find this waiting for you. Our crew is so genuinely special and I’m so happy to be apart of them. I promise you, it’s the little things that counts. This simple act means the world to me and I will hold on to this card forever! Thanks @nwa family! ~PHS 🥲 pic.twitter.com/39T0IiVS3h — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) December 6, 2021

– WrestleCon has announced its initial schedule and details for WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, with tickets now officially on sale at Wrestlecon.com. You can view the tweet below.