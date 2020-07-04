Various News: Danhausen Haunts Brody King’s Dreams, Mike Verna in Philadelphia Cream Cheese Commercial

– Danhausen is now haunting the dreams of Brody King to convince ROH to hire him. You can check out that clip below.

Danhausen will be the hiree of your dreams @ringofhonor! Just ask great friendhausen @Brodyxking! ~ Love That Dreamhausen #HireDanhausen pic.twitter.com/GRawoGTdn0 — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 4, 2020

– Independent wrestler Mike Verna, aka Mike Taverna, appeared in a new commercial for Philadelphia Cream Cheese. You can check out a video released of the commercial by the company on Twitter below. The video features Verna trying to make his first cheesecake.