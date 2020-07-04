wrestling / News
Various News: Danhausen Haunts Brody King’s Dreams, Mike Verna in Philadelphia Cream Cheese Commercial
– Danhausen is now haunting the dreams of Brody King to convince ROH to hire him. You can check out that clip below.
Danhausen will be the hiree of your dreams @ringofhonor! Just ask great friendhausen @Brodyxking! ~ Love That Dreamhausen #HireDanhausen pic.twitter.com/GRawoGTdn0
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 4, 2020
– Independent wrestler Mike Verna, aka Mike Taverna, appeared in a new commercial for Philadelphia Cream Cheese. You can check out a video released of the commercial by the company on Twitter below. The video features Verna trying to make his first cheesecake.
Mike’s a pro wrestler but an amateur baker. Watch him easily make his first cheesecake, then try it and see for yourself. https://t.co/2ZG0ECxQhO pic.twitter.com/ZqTLokApMK
— PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) June 29, 2020
