Various News: Dark Side of the Ring Available on Tubi TV, NWA 10 Pounds of Gold Replica, CZW Survival of the Fittest PPV
– VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring is now streaming on Tubi TV. Seasons 1 and 2 are available on the service.
– A new NWA 10 Pounds of Gold replica is now available at Fandubelts.com. You can check out a preview clip for the new replica title below:
– Stonecutter Media has announced the CZW Survival of the Fittest show that will be available on pay-per-view and On Demand next month:
CZW SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST – ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN JANUARY!
The beasts of CZW are out for blood. Watch as they rip, tear, and rend their foes apart until only one survives. The action is at its most feral in CZW: Battle of the Beasts. And in CZW Girls: Baddest Girlz in the Ring, the warriors of CZW will showcase their skills in feats of all-out frenzy to show who is the baddest of them all. Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in January:
CZW: Battle of the Beasts – Featuring three thrilling fights! Rich Swann vs. John Silver vs. Shane Strickland; Drew Gulak vs. Nick Cage; The Carnies vs. The Hooligans vs. Storm of Entrails!
CZW Girlz: Baddest Girlz in the Ring – Featuring four titanic bouts! Pink Flash Kira vs. Amanda Rodriguez; Mercedes Martinez vs. Lufisto; Jade vs. Taeler Hendrix; Leva Bates vs. Su Yung!
Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.
CZW – Like Nothing Else!
