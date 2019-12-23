Various News: Dash Wilder Challenges Minnesota Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Updated Lineup For Impact Bash at the Brewery 2, Impact Award Nominee Videos

– Minnesota Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez had themselves a wrestling match in the locker room before a recent game, which was chronicled on social media. They were then awarded the Smackdown tag team titles by team mascot Bango. This caught the attention of the The Revival’s Dash Wilder, who challenged Antetokounmpo to a match.

The @WWE may be at @FiservForum tonight… But will RoLo finally lay the SmackDown?! pic.twitter.com/8dLP0N9fhn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 14, 2019

– Here’s the updated lineup for Impact Wrestling’s Bash at the Brewery 2:

*Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Rascalz’ Daz & Trey.

*Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace

*X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz’ Wentz.

*River City Wrestling Champion Kongo Kong vs. Fallah Bahh.

*RCW Women’s Champion Christi Jaynes vs. Kiera Hogan.

– Impact has released videos highlighting the nominees for the Best of 2019 Awards: