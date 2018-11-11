Various News: David Arquette Talks Wrestling Return, Buff Bagwell Appears at NBA ‘Wrestling Night’ NXT Takeover: Dallas Full Match

– David Arquette spoke with TMZ for a new interview discussing his return to the ring and more. You can see the full interview below:

– Buff Bagwell appeare dudirng Saturday night’s “Wrestling Night” promotion for the Memphis Grizzlies’ game. Bagwell appeared to attack Jerry Lawler while The King was cutting a promo, then hit the the Grizzlies mascot with a chair shot to the back. Bagwell then ripped Memphis in a heel promo, which you can see below:

Oh no, Buff Bagwell just invaded @FedExForum and attacked Grizz & the 👑#WrestlingNight pic.twitter.com/DqgwYuCJ9H — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 11, 2018

– WWE has posted the full NXT Takeover: Dallas match from Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, which you can see below: