Various News: Dax Harwood and Max Caster Weigh In On AEW Trios Titles, Wheeler Yuta Defends ROH Pure Title Against Stokely Hathaway, Latest Extreme Legends Featuring Jerry Lawler & Dusty Rhodes

– Both Dax Harwood and Max Caster weighed in on AEW’s announcement that they will crown their first-ever trios champions at All Out. Harwood wants FTR to team with CM Punk, while Caster wants the Acclaimed to team with rapper Lil Scrappy.

Harwood wrote: “Just talked to Punk. He said the only way he’d come back is if he could win the brand new 6 man straps with his friends. We’re his friends.”

Caster added: “YO! LISTEN! The Acclaimed x @reallilscrappy for Trios champs. #AllOut #AEWDynamite #MicDrop”

– Speaking of titles, Wheeler Yuta defended his ROH Pure title in a slapboxing fight against Stokely Hathaway. Yuta retained and made Stokely cry.

– Stonecutter Media has released the latest episode of their Extreme Legends series, focusing on Dusty Rhodes and Jerry Lawler.