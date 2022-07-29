wrestling / News

Various News: Dax Harwood and Max Caster Weigh In On AEW Trios Titles, Wheeler Yuta Defends ROH Pure Title Against Stokely Hathaway, Latest Extreme Legends Featuring Jerry Lawler & Dusty Rhodes

July 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Trios Championships Image Credit: AEW

– Both Dax Harwood and Max Caster weighed in on AEW’s announcement that they will crown their first-ever trios champions at All Out. Harwood wants FTR to team with CM Punk, while Caster wants the Acclaimed to team with rapper Lil Scrappy.

Harwood wrote: “Just talked to Punk. He said the only way he’d come back is if he could win the brand new 6 man straps with his friends. We’re his friends.

Caster added: “YO! LISTEN! The Acclaimed x @reallilscrappy for Trios champs. #AllOut #AEWDynamite #MicDrop

– Speaking of titles, Wheeler Yuta defended his ROH Pure title in a slapboxing fight against Stokely Hathaway. Yuta retained and made Stokely cry.

– Stonecutter Media has released the latest episode of their Extreme Legends series, focusing on Dusty Rhodes and Jerry Lawler.

