Various News: Dustin Rhodes Wants To Team With Cody Against Von Erichs, Jumanji Holiday Surprise, NXT Stars Reveal Favorite Holiday Moments

December 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes said he was hoping to team with his brother Cody against Marshall and Ross Von Erich. The response came after fans suggested it.

– The Rock posted a new video in which he and Kevin Hart, dressed up for the holidays, surprised fans at a theater.

– Finally, NXT stars are asked about their favorite holiday moments.

