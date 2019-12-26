wrestling / News
Various News: Dustin Rhodes Wants To Team With Cody Against Von Erichs, Jumanji Holiday Surprise, NXT Stars Reveal Favorite Holiday Moments
December 26, 2019 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes said he was hoping to team with his brother Cody against Marshall and Ross Von Erich. The response came after fans suggested it.
I want this to happen. #VonErichsVsRhodesBrothers https://t.co/Z3vb1dAVe6
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 25, 2019
– The Rock posted a new video in which he and Kevin Hart, dressed up for the holidays, surprised fans at a theater.
– Finally, NXT stars are asked about their favorite holiday moments.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses How He Thinks Talents in WWE Are Overproduced, How Wrestlers in AEW Are Allowed to Create Their Own Promos
- Justin Credible On Why His WWE Run Didn’t Work Out, Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Watch Wrestling
- King Corbin on When He Found Out He’d Be Kurt Angle’s Last Opponent, The Match Being His Top Moment of 2019
- Jim Cornette Files Lawsuit Against Indy Wrestler G-Raver and Vendors Due to Derogatory Shirt