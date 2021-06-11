wrestling / News
Various News: Early PPV Estimates For NWA When Our Shadows Fall, Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling
June 11, 2021
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the NWA’s When Our Shadows Fall PPV on June 6 had less than 500 buys, according to early estimates. The show happened on a Sunday afternoon from Atlanta. Most of the business for the event likely came from FITE TV, but those numbers haven’t been announced.
– Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX includes the Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
