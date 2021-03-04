wrestling / News

Various News: EC3 Set for Facebook Live Q&A, Craig DeGeorge Set for 80s Wrestling Con Virtual Signing

March 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– ROH wrestler EC3 will be taking part in a live Q&A session tonight on Facebook live with the #ChooseYourHonor Facebook Group. The Q&A session will begin at 8:00 pm EST.

The EC3 Q&A will be a member-exclusive event, so fans will have to join the Facebook group in advance at the above link.

80s Wrestling Con has announced that former 1980s WWF announcer Craig DeGeorge is scheduled for a signing appearance for the 80s Wrestling Con Monday Night Virtual Series on Monday, March 22. This will be DeGeorge’s first return to anything related to wrestling in over 25 years. Fans will be able to order a photo of DeGeorge and watch him sign it live and he will offer a shoutout as well.

