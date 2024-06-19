wrestling / News
Various News: F1RST Wrestling Fan Fest at Mall of America, Women’s Wrestling Trivia Show Set for July 25
– F1RST Wrestling and Mall of America announced that it will have a special Fan Fest event to go along with the return of Saturday Night Nitro later on Saturday, September 7 at the Mall of America, where the very first WCW Monday Nitro was held. Here are all the details:
F1RST Wrestling presents Fan Fest
The Fair on 4 | Level 4, East
Friday, September 6 | 6 – 9 p.m.
Join us for F1RST Wrestling Fan Fest at The Fair on 4! Hang out with the best athletes in professional wrestling at one of the coolest venues in the Midwest. Enjoy axe throwing, indoor go-karts, awesome food, craft cocktails + the opportunity to meet the superstars of F1RST Wrestling. There’s no better way to get ready for Saturday Night Nitro!
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. CST.
– Best Trivia Ever has announced a Women’s Wrestling Trivia show scheduled for Thursday, July 25 at Yellow King Brews in Wallingford, Connecticut. McKenzie Mitchell is hosting the show, which will also feature Mickie James, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Summer Rae.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines
- Cody Rhodes Recalls an Awkward Meeting in AEW With Matt Cardona & Tony Khan
- The Undertaker Reveals on When He Knew It Was Time to Retire, Being Set on Fire
- Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy Share Messages Following The Wyatt Sick6’s Debut