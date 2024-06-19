– F1RST Wrestling and Mall of America announced that it will have a special Fan Fest event to go along with the return of Saturday Night Nitro later on Saturday, September 7 at the Mall of America, where the very first WCW Monday Nitro was held. Here are all the details:

F1RST Wrestling presents Fan Fest The Fair on 4 | Level 4, East

Friday, September 6 | 6 – 9 p.m. Join us for F1RST Wrestling Fan Fest at The Fair on 4! Hang out with the best athletes in professional wrestling at one of the coolest venues in the Midwest. Enjoy axe throwing, indoor go-karts, awesome food, craft cocktails + the opportunity to meet the superstars of F1RST Wrestling. There’s no better way to get ready for Saturday Night Nitro! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. CST.

– Best Trivia Ever has announced a Women’s Wrestling Trivia show scheduled for Thursday, July 25 at Yellow King Brews in Wallingford, Connecticut. McKenzie Mitchell is hosting the show, which will also feature Mickie James, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Summer Rae.