Various News: Gerald Brisco Shares Another ‘Big Announcement’ Fakeout, Zack Sabre Jr. Trashes Toru Yano After G1 Match, Juice Robinson Needs ‘A Miracle on 34th Street’ to Make It to the Finals

– WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco shared his latest “big announcement” fakeout on Twitter, which you can see below. This time, just as Gerald Brisco was getting to his big announcement, the footage was edited to make it look like Randy Orton cut the lights in the room and laid him out. When the lights came back on, Brisco said, “Barbara! Why’d you let Randy into this house?! Now you have to take me to the hospital! Help me off this floor!” I’m starting to think there is no big announcement.

Over 50 years in the wrestling business… And I'm just getting started. You've all waited long enough. So here it is.#BriscosBigAnnouncement RETWEET! Share my HUGE NEWS! pic.twitter.com/YydOtVcU6e — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) October 8, 2020

– Zack Sabre Jr. had some harsh words for Toru Yano after defeating him for Night 12 of the G1 Climax 30 tournament earlier this week. You can view a video of Yano and Sabre’s post-match comments below.

Sabre Jr. commented, “You know what I learned from this victory? That Yano’s an idiot! What is this cretin even doing in this tournament? What a joke! It’s supposed to be the G1!”

– Meanwhile, Juice Robinson commented on his Night 12 loss to Tetsuya Naito. The loss puts Juice at 3-3 with only six points. This was also Juice’s third-straight loss in the tournament. Robinson considered himself “done” in the tournament following the loss and pointed out that it would take a “miracle on 34th street” and three people not making it for him to make it to the finals. That video is available below: