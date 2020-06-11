Various News: Highlights From Last Nights AEW Dynamite, Preview For Tonight’s Labor of Love, Brandi Rhodes Auctioning Vest For Good Cause

– All Elite Wrestling has released the following video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can find our full report here.

– Brandi Rhodes is auctioning off a vest during an AEW Heels event on Zoom, with all proceeds going to the Trevor Project.

She wrote: “This vest will be auctioned Friday night on the @AEW_Heels Zoom Event! Proceeds going to the George Floyd Memorial Fund and The Trevor Project! More Info on the @AEWrestling website! #AEWDynamite

This vest will be auctioned Friday night on the @AEW_Heels Zoom Event! Proceeds going to the George Floyd Memorial Fund and The Trevor Project! More Info on the @AEWrestling website! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MAH8glv78R — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 11, 2020

– Matt Striker is still a part of the FOX reality show Labor of Love. Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode: “Kristy and the remaining fathers-to-be participate in a game night that provides a deeper look into their dating and parenting styles; one man’s dreams for a romantic date are crushed when he and Kristy are put in charge of a child’s birthday party.”