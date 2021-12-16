Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Winter is Coming, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK and Tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha

– AEW has posted the following video highlights from Winter is Coming, which happened last night.

– Tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion: Alpha on Youtube features the following:

* Yoshihiro Tajiri vs. Atsuki Aoyagi

* LA Park vs. Homicide

* Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead

– Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT UK will feature Nathan Frazer vs. A-Kid to determine the #1 contender to the Heritage Cup.